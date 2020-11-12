Hazel L. (Steen) Monroe, age 88 of Fontana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
She was born in Wooster, Ohio on May 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Homer and Mildred (Chilcote) Steen. She attended Globe High School in Globe, Arizona, and was employed by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. in San Bernardino. On April 26, 1958, she married Navy veteran Eugene “Buster” A. Monroe, the love of her life.
Hazel was a loving soul who made her home in Fontana, where she raised her two boys, while also helping to look after her mother. In addition to being a loving mother and grandmother, Hazel enjoyed looking after her pets over the years, including her beautiful Siamese cat Suki, who she loved to dress up with sparkly collars.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buster, her eldest son, Eugene “Gene” Monroe, Jr., and her sister, Dolores Cain. Hazel is survived by her son, James Monroe, and his son, Bryce Monroe, who lovingly cared for her for many years. She is also survived by her grandchildren through her eldest son, Gene.
Commented