Herminia H. Villalobos or “Mini” by family and friends, 85, of Fontana passed away on March 3, 2021 in Fontana.
She was born Nov. 24, 1935 in El Paso, Texas to Manuel Hernandez and Rosario Ocha Hernandez. Herminia grew up in a big household, having five siblings: Carmen Harget, Rudolfo Hernandez, Elvira Medina, Magalena Rodriguez, and Maria Madrigal. Herminia went to El Paso High School, where she graduated in 1954 (go Tigers!).
Herminia met and married the love of her life, Raul Villalobos. Together they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage, until his tragic passing. Together, they had six beautiful children: Susanna Arredondo, Martina Fernandez, Raul Villalobos, Laura Mayorga, Frank Villalobos, and Ramon Villalobos.
Herminia was a manager at the Hilton Inn Hotel in San Bernardino and Citrus Villa Senior Convalescent Home in Fontana. Herminia loved to go to Dodger games and going on trips with her husband. She was a great cook and enjoyed her time in the kitchen. She also loved to sew. Herminia played a big role in life by raising money for churches and the poor.
Herminia is predeceased now by her husband Raul Villalobos, mother Rosario Ocho, father Manuel Hernandez, brother Rudolfo Hernandez, sister Elvira Medina, and sister Magalena Rodiriguez.
Now that she has entered into rest, the world will seem a little smaller; but she will forever be in our heart, be truly missed, and will never be forgotten.
