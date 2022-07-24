Howard Cleveland Edmiston passed away July 14, 2022, from complications of COPD.
He was born April 25, 1929 in Cedar City, Utah. In 1931 his family moved to Midland, CA, which is now known as Moreno Valley.
After attending school in Riverside, he went into the Navy. He served as an aerial gunner in Honolulu. He went to work at Kaiser Steel after serving in the Navy. In 1953 he started working as a reserve Fontana Police Department officer. Howard decided to test to become a full-time officer. From 1956 to 1965 he was a valuable officer, receiving praise from both fellow officers and citizens. While he was still a police officer, Howard did construction jobs on the side as well as selling Christmas trees to make ends meet.
In 1965 he saved enough money to start Howard C. Edmiston Construction. The construction business intrigued him, so for the next 45 years he ran a highly respected construction business. One of the first buildings he constructed was the original Baker’s drive thru on Sierra Avenue. He was responsible for building Bank of Redlands (Community Bank), Fontana First National Bank (Citizens Bank), Jolly Farms restaurant, Cypress Community Center, and the Fontana Police Department’s underground firing range and training facilities. The racquetball courts at Miller Park and Cypress Community Center, Eric Birch High School, Almeria Middle School Gymnasium, and the Fontana Unified School District bus garages were numerous projects he proudly accomplished. He worked on projects all over Southern California with some of the biggest clients being Southern California Gas, AT&T, Verizon and San Bernardino County Credit Union. One of his highlights in his career was building the Loma Linda Civic Center, Library and Fire Station.
Howard served on the Fontana School Board for six years (1971-1977). He was president for two of those years. He served 10 years (1978-1988) as president of the City’s building commission. He was a founder and board member of the Fontana First National Bank; a 10-year board member of the YMCA; and a board member of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce and the American Red Cross. He helped organize the original Fontana Federal Credit Union for FUSD, city, and postal employees.
Howard’s generosity has touched many corners of the community. He is a lifetime member of the VFW, where he was post commander and he helped with the building of the clubhouse on Fontana Avenue. He is a charter member of the Fontana Elks Lodge and a past member of the Fontana Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Pledge. He was a member of the American Legion and Lifetime Member of Fontana PTA. He was honored to sponsor any and all Fontana organizations.
In 1947 he married the love of his life Barbara. They were married for 66 years and resided in Fontana for 68 years. Barbara passed away in 2013. Family was extremely important to both of them. Howard and Barbara had three daughters, Linda Ayers (Jim), Donna Frannea (preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bud), and Glena Duggins (Russel); six grandchildren, Tami Pope (Charles), Eric Ayers, Traci Rector (Bobby), Tricia Trussell (Jamie), Stanley Bennett (Shirley), and Dennis Duggins (Nancy); 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
He is going to be laid to rest with military honors at Riverside National Cemetery on Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
