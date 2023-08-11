Ismael Rodarte Martinez passed away on July 25, 2023 at the age of 76 in Colton.
Ismael was born on Sept. 28, 1946 in Zacatecas, Mexico. He was born to parents Juan Martinez and Lina Rodarte. Ismael was one of six siblings which included Jose Manuel, Rejino (predeceased), Samuel Correa (predeceased), Ruben (predeceased) and Roberto (predeceased).
Ismael would later enlist in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he went on to take care of his children, which included Suzanna Macias, Ismael Martinez Jr., Rejino R. Martinez, Marilyn Alamilla and Ruben Martinez. Ismael’s children gave him 16 grandchildren.
Ismael was a devout Catholic. He loved to spend quality time with his family which was very important to him. His family remembers some of his favorite pastime activities being horticulture, horseback riding, storytelling, and passing on traditions through conversation. His family remembers him being a social butterfly and building lasting friendships.
Ismael’s family will forever cherish the times they got to spend with him. He will remain in their hearts forever.
Commented