Nov. 30, 2001 -- April 20, 2021
Jacob resided in Fontana along with his family. He passed away at the young age of 19 years old. He was taken from us so suddenly.
From the day he was born he made impacts on everyone he knew. He was an active little boy with so much energy, so vibrant, and grew into the most amazing young man. He had a flavor for life that is unprecedented and the biggest heart I’ve ever seen. He loved the outdoors. The beach and the mountains were his favorite places to go to. Music was his passion, and he played guitar so beautifully. He taught himself how to play and it’s just amazing to see him in his element.
He worked for the City of Los Angeles, where he was able to embrace the outdoors even more with the wild animals and nature. He recently brought three newborn baby bunnies home to rescue them!
He left an impression on everyone he met. He always took the time to get to know people and to hear their story, as well as make them feel valued. He would feed anyone that was hungry and give them the shirt off his back if they needed it. Throughout his life he loved volunteering to hand out meal baskets or simply take a hot meal and a blanket to local homeless people. Compassion for all living things is what Jacob was all about.
Jacob is survived by his parents, three siblings, Lina (24), Joseph (16), and Jonathan (13), his niece Ariel (2), as well as his girlfriend Ana, who has also been his best friend for the last few years. She really brought out the confidence in him and his shy side was a thing of the past. Everyone who knew and loved him is suffering this loss; he was many things to so many people.
Services were held at Water of Life Community Church in Fontana on May 10.
