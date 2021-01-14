Jaime J. Ramos, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 13, 1927 in Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico. Jaime migrated to Los Angeles in 1957 with his beloved wife Dolores Lopez-Ramos. Jaime became a widow in 1967 and raised his five children as a single father. He worked at Universal Match Corporation as a machine mechanic and continued in that same line of work until he retired.
He was a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Agnes Church and remained active for many years throughout his life. Once he retired, he enjoyed spending his time traveling with his family, gardening, playing card games and helping his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores Lopez Ramos and eldest daughter, Lucy Ramos. He is survived by his loving daughters, Teresa Lopez, Barbara Lopez, Patricia Ramos and son, Jaime Ramos Jr.; his 11 grandchildren, Adrianna, Victor, Javier, Fatima, Patrick, Barbara, Crystal, Nicole, Jaime, Christopher and Nicholas; seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Bella Sofia, Eduardo, Giselle, Ezra and Sophia; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who loved and miss him dearly.
Our Lord Jesus Christ blessed us with our AMAZING HERO for a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The fingerprints of his love will forever live in our souls.
Memorial and funeral services are being arranged by Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, California.
