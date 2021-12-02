James M. (Jimmy) Reyes, age 87, of Fontana passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
James was born on Oct. 16, 1934. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the City of Fontana Public Works Department after 38 years.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Reyes; son James Reyes; daughter Donna Donahue and daughter Karen Reyes; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service on Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
Commented