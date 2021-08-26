Janet Elaine Torquato (Farrar), 88, died on Monday, Aug. 2 at home in Fontana surrounded by loved ones.
Janet was born on March 14, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from South High in 1951. Janet met her husband Carmine when she was 9 years old and he was 11 years old while Carmine was spending the summer in Cleveland. In 1950, after graduating high school, Carmine moved to Cleveland and began courting Janet and they married in 1952. Janet and Carmine started their family in Cleveland and moved to sunny California in 1962.
Janet was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Her and Carmine’s love was the ultimate example of true love and together they created a very large, beautiful, and slightly crazy family that continues to grow. Janet’s home was always full of family and she always made sure to feed us all before she’d sit down herself. Janet spent her life caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren and exuded love and sacrifice in her actions and words. Janet taught us all what it means to love and how it feels to be cared for, and will be greatly missed.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Carmine Torquato and is survived by five daughters, Cynthia Sutherland (Steve), Renee Gonzales, Tina Grove, Mary Torquato, and Maria Weber; three sons, Carmen Torquato (Sandy), Joseph Torquato (Theresa), and Dominick Torquato; 32 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation was held at Fontana Mortuary, Fontana, on Monday, Aug. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m., with a rosary being led by family. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by burial at Riverside National Cemetery. Fontana Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.
