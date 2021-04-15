Janet Elizabeth Van Norstrand (Moore), 73, of Fontana died on April 9, 2021 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana.
Janet was born Aug. 25, 1947 in Steubenville, OH to James and Lillian Moore.
Janet is survived by her son, Shannon Briggs of Slidell, LA; three grandchildren, Christina Sharp of Ozark, MO, Hannah Briggs and Brian Briggs of Slidell, LA; four great-grandchildren, Jaidynn, Jace, Jakari, May; and her step-family including step-son Jason Van Norstrand, his wife and kids Shona, Jax and Justin, and step-son Matthew Van Norstrand.
Janet's loss will be felt by all those who have known her, including those within the veteran community and organizations such as the American Legion, where she was a member for 22 years, and VFW.
Funeral arrangements will be announced.
