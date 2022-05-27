March 3, 1962 - Jan. 23, 2022
Our wife, mother, daughter and friend Jeanene Ferguson-Tjaden grew her wings and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Born in Fontana, she grew up spending a lot of her time with her grandparents. Her family moved up to Montana when Jeanene was 12 years old and made a home in Frenchtown. She spent her young school years in Missoula. She went to college at the University of Montana for general studies and dance.
A few years later, Jeanene was introduced to FedEx and made a career of it. Working in several different stations in Montana, she was able to meet a lot of great people and make new family friends.
In the early ‘90s, Jeanene moved to Great Falls, where she met her first husband Pete working at FedEx. Married, they had a baby girl named Jayde. Over a few years, she moved to Helena, where her life was meant to be.
On Jeanene’s 40th birthday, she met her love, Chad. Chad and Jeanene married in 2004. They had a wonderful life together with their girls Jayde and Sydnee. They spent their time together riding side by side in the mountains and as much time in Lincoln with their Dad Steve. They were looking forward to celebrating their 18th anniversary together this year.
In 2019, Jeanene was ready to meet new challenges and retired from FedEx Corporation. In her 26 years, she was awarded many safe driving awards and her last was the FedEx Ground Humanitarian Award.
Jeanne spent most of her time with family and friends. Her love was to shop for antiques and find personal gifts for her loved ones. She always would find time to take photos of wildlife, wildflowers and sunsets. She loved working with flowers with her daughter and hiking and exploring new places with friends.
Jeanene’s drive in life was to help everyone in need. It didn’t matter where she was, she held her hand out for those who needed her most. Come Sunday, she would be in church or listening to words of God. She was always excited to share a message that was not only helping her but others around her. Jeanene was a strong-willed woman with a laugh and smile that would fill the room. Her hugs were calming and genuine. She had love for everyone, especially her family.
Jeanene is survived by her husband Chad Tjaden, daughters Jayde Annau and Sydney Tjaden, father Steve Tjaden, brother Herbert (Nikki) Ferguson Jr. and nephew Charlie; great-aunt Ruby Merritt.
Jeanene was preceded in death by grandparents Fred and Irene Nelson; parents Herbert and Jeanie Ferguson; great uncles Ray Gehring and Kenneth Nelson, as well as many cherished extended family and friends.
The family wishes to thank friends and family for all of the love and support. Jeanene will be missed by all in our community. She touched the hearts and lives of many, and she will be surely missed.
Contributions in memory of Jeanene can be made to the Mount Helena Community Church (mounthelena.org). Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jeanene.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home and Crematory in Helena, Montana was in charge of arrangements.
