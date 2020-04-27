Jeanette Marie Allard
1947-2020
Jeanette Marie Allard passed away at the age of 72 on April 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Raymond Allard and they shared 20 years of marriage together.
She was born in Hoboken, New Jersey and spent her adult life in Southern California. She was a successful businessperson and entrepreneur, running her own company for more than 25 years.
Jeanette is survived by sisters MaryAnn Peltier and Deanna Krupa, of Georgia. Jeanette was a loving mother and grandmother and was also survived by her daughter, Shannon, stepchildren Meghann, Bobby, Vicky, and Grace with their spouses Dave, Ben, and Adam, and grandchildren Landon, Abigail, Jace, Harrison, Cade, and Conner.
Jeanette was a pillar in her community, serving on the City of Fontana Planning Commission, as both a Commissioner and Chairperson, Board of Directors of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, Board of the Fontana Woman’s Club, and a founding Board Member of the Fontana Boys and Girls Club.
Jeanette loved entertaining, shopping, traveling and new cars. She was the “go to” person for many in the community. Her initiative, organizational skills and generous heart made her a rock in the community.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, for immediate family, due to COVID protocols. A Celebration of Life will occur as soon as the situation allows.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her name to the Fontana Boys and Girls Club or the Alzheimer's Association.
