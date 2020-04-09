Jeffrey A. Harris, a lifelong resident of Fontana, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 59.
Preceding him in death was his younger brother Chris Harris. He is survived by his daughter Rachelle, his dad Joseph Harris, his mom Shirley Johnson, his brother Joel Harris, and his sister Deva Guzman. Jeff was recently expecting his first grandchild and was very excited.
Jeff worked in the automotive painting industry and was an outstanding and talented painter. Many of the cars he painted were car show winners. He was also fantastic at working on and repairing cars. He could fix anything. He also loved riding motorcycles and working on them. He had a big heart and would always be there for anyone that needed him.
Jeff attended Juniper Elementary School, Alder Junior High School, and graduated Fontana High School in the class of 1979.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
No services are planned at this time due to the coronavirus.
