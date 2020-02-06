Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt
Special Education Instructional Aide
Jennifer L. Adair, 56, a lifetime resident of Fontana, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at home.
She was a daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt. Jennifer was employed by the Fontana Unified School District for many years. She started working as a teacher aide and was an instructional aide for severely disabled children when she retired on June 30, 2011. Jennifer suffered from epilepsy since the age of 2. In September 2005 she was diagnosed with end stage renal disease secondary to hyperparathyroidism.
Because of her renal failure, Jennifer spent four hours a day, three days every week on dialysis at the Fresenius Kidney Care facility in San Bernardino, where she met many people who became her friends and felt like her second family.
She was a member of Fontana Community Church, where she took great pleasure by singing in the choir. She also attended Claremont United Church of Christ with family friends.
From an early age, music was a passion of Jennifer’s. She played various musical instruments including violin, piano, guitar, and even xylophone and cymbals in the marching bands at Alder Junior High and Fontana High Schools.
Jennifer’s love of animals and generous nature was evident as she supported many charities during her lifetime. In 2008, Jennifer signed up to be an organ donor upon her death so she could hopefully help other people. OneLegacy, Organ and Tissue Donation Center contacted her family stating her final wishes. They were able to recover skin tissue as well as eye tissue, (also called sclera or posterior poles) to be used to help many different people.
Survivors include four sisters, Stephanie Clements of Oklahoma City, OK; Robin Humenik (Larry) of Fontana; Shelley Campbell (Ken) of Fontana; Jill Meyri (Ren) of Hesperia; one nephew, Brian Clements (Barbara) of Bentonville, AR; a niece, April Presley-Derkacz (Patrick) of Huntington Beach; niece, Rebecca Schrock (Ron) of Yukon, OK; great-nieces, Brittany and Brooklyn Clements of Russellville, AR; one great-nephew and five great-nieces of Yukon, OK; and her cat Butterscotch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Orvil Lee Adair; and mother, Evelyn May Adair.
Private cremation was handled by Fontana Mortuary.
The family will be having a celebration of Jennifer’s life and also her mother Evelyn’s at a later date.
