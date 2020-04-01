Jenny Testa of Fontana passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 with her daughter and brother at her side.
Jenny was born in Aliquippa, PA on Jan. 16, 1929 to Pietro Santilli and Tulia Mattia Santilli, both from Italy. After attending Aliquippa High School, she moved to Fontana in 1947, where she met and married Italian-born Americo “Meco” Testa. They were married for 58 years until his passing in 2006.
Jenny was famous for her skills in the kitchen and would gladly share her recipes and teach others how to make her signature dishes. Everyone was welcome to sit at her table and share in a meal. She also served as a volunteer to drive blind individuals to medical appointments or anywhere else they needed to go.
Jenny loved everyone and was fiercely proud of her family.
She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Testa, by her sister Rita Rinkes and husband Richard, by her sister Anna Adkins and husband Steve, and by her brother Domenico Santilli and wife Cathy. Jenny is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Viola and Mary, and by brothers Anthony and Eugene.
Viewing will be at Fontana Mortuary on April 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will take place at Bellevue Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
Because of the current pandemic, the health and wellbeing of our friends is the family’s top priority. We ask all who visit to follow the guidelines to protect themselves and others and practice safe distancing. For those who cannot attend, don’t worry. Jenny would not want you to do anything that wasn’t good for you.
