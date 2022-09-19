Jeremy Michael Van Blankenstein passed away Sept. 2, 2022.
Jeremy was born at St. Bernardino Hospital in San Bernardino on Aug. 23, 1989. He grew up in Fontana, San Bernardino, and Crestline. Jeremy was a very kind-hearted, gentle person and possessed a very sweet soul. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals and designed and built a turtle pond in the family’s front yard.
He enjoyed fishing, wood-working, and was an ironworker/welder by trade. Most recently he was actively working as a member of the Ironworkers Local 433 Union.
Jeremy loved building and fixing things and had a special talent for creating unique pieces of art from scrap materials. In 2019, Jeremy helped repair the “Welcome to Sky Valley” sign in Desert Hot Springs (that is featured on Kyuss’ third studio album of the same name) and was thanked by members of the band’s fan club and band.
Jeremy is survived by his mother, Mary Van Blankenstein; grandmother Mary Ann Crawford; father Mike Van Blankenstein and Kim; brother Nicholas and Sherie, children Mark, Isabella, and Khloe; sister Megan and Ally with Vida; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeremy was extremely generous and helped many a friend and family member in need.
Jeremy’s sister Megan has set up a Go Fund Me account to help her mother with final expenses:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/99druz-my-brothers-funeral?qid=7ed920ac7fb322ac4068549528cc8a28.
Our hearts are heavy and we send Jeremy off with love …. May he rest in peace with joy in his heart.
