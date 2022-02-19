Jerry Fuches, age 86, passed away on Feb. 7, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona with his family at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sally Fuches, two children and their spouses, Bob and Dori Fuches and Barbara and Matt Livoni, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jerry was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 28, 1935 and moved to California in 1944. He lived in Fontana for 48 years. Jerry was self-employed his entire life. He was a building contractor and owned and operated “Iron Art” in Fontana. After moving to the Phoenix area in 1992, he owned and operated “Fuches Builders”.
Jerry lived life to the fullest and enjoyed trips all over the United States on his Harley, fishing with the boys, traveling with Sally, painting, and family get-togethers and BBQ’s.
He was a kind, caring and loving man and touched many lives. He will be deeply missed.
