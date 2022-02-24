7/21/1947 - 2/12/2022
Jerry Harold Loessin returned to his heavenly home following a brief battle with kidney disease.
Jerry was born in Hawthorne, California to Harold Otto Loessin and Gladys Banik. He attended schools in the Bloomington School District and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1965. He earned an Associate of Science degree from San Bernardino Valley College. He served in the Army Reserves from 1969 to 1974.
Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Charline Merker, on Dec. 6, 1968. They built their life-long family home in Bloomington in 1972. Jerry worked for GTE until his retirement in 2005. He held many callings in the church, and exemplified charity to all around him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife and eternal sweetheart, Charline; his parents, his sister Wendee Eyler; his beloved in-laws, Hobert and Audrey Moore; his brother-in-law William Merker; his son Joseph Loessin, his grandson Daniel Clark, and his great-granddaughter Aubrey Terry.
Jerry leaves behind family members who loved him fiercely: two daughters: Shelli (Jason) Clark of Henderson; Genea Beard of Flintstone; five grandchildren: Megan Clark of Orlando; Amanda (Matt) Terry of Sparks; Bryce Beard of Flintstone; Matthew Clark of Henderson; Joshua Clark of Henderson; two nieces and two nephews, as well as many, many dear friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org).
Services are being coordinated by Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary, 11715 S. Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. The viewing is scheduled for Monday, March 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m.
