This is the story about a blessed life; a long life lived well.
Mr. Jesse L. Hunter Jr.
01/28/1926 - 06/18/2021
95 years old
He was born in Piggott, Arkansas and moved to Fontana in 1952. He was a Kaiser Steel retiree and was a World War II Navy veteran, 1945.
He had one surviving brother, Sig Hunter.
He raised five children in Fontana. Jesse L. Hunter III and Ronnie D. Hunter are deceased. His surviving children are Donnie R. Hunter, Vicky L. Colangelo, and Joanne M. Giebrich. He was blessed with countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
May the Good Lord bless and keep him.
