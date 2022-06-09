An angel brought to this earth, held in their arms for only a short amount of time.
You are their first thought every morning and their last thought every night.
The time you were here, you graced mom and dad with a piece of heaven.
It was time for you to go, too precious for this world.
As time goes on you won’t be forgotten.
Those who held you only anticipate the day you meet again.
For now, you are a silent angel watching them from above.
Jiri Ignacio Mesa was born in Moreno Valley on April 30, 2022. He passed away in Fontana on May 5, 2022. Mother and father, Azusena and Jeovany Mesa, will keep baby Jiri in their hearts forever.
