Joan Irvina Edwards has passed away at the age of 87 in Fontana on Oct. 12, 2022.
Joan was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 30, 1935 to parents Nels Gustaf Dahlquist of Florida and Caroline Bertha Jarchow Dahlquist of Illinois. Together they had eight children, starting with Joan as the oldest and following Ron Dahlquist, Glen Dahlquist, Dorothy Kowalski, Bill Dahlquist, Roger Dahlquist, Nels Dahlquist and Lorin Shane.
At 17 years old, Joan and her family moved from Illinois to California, the Inland Empire to be more specific. Joan graduated from Chaffey High School in 1953 at 18 years of age. A few years passed after graduation and Joan met Richard Byrd Edwards. It must have been love at first because they tied the knot in 1956, almost immediately after meeting.
They shared eight wonderful years together until they welcomed their first-born Richard Nels Edwards. Two years later they welcomed their second bundle of joy, Patrick Edwards.
As Joan’s children grew, she entered the workforce as a telephone operator. She worked at A&W and Kaiser Permanente before retiring.
Joan had a huge family but her own line extended out to five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She loved her family so much and would spend any time she could with them. She would spend her time quilting for her home, do word search, read and was even in a bowling league for some time. She would take crafting classes with her sisters and make crafts for her family. She was also big on cake decorating, which is another hobby shared between sisters.
Joan was a member of the Red Hat Society, which was an international social organization for women. Joan would also help her community and be involved in many charities.
Joan is predeceased by her husband Richard Byrd Edwards and her two brothers Ron Dahlquist and Glen Dahlquist.
Services for Joan Irvina Edwards will be held at Ingold Funeral and Cremation on Nov. 10, 2022 at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana from 10:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.
Joan will be laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery with her late husband and Air Force veteran, Richard Byrd Edwards.
