On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Joanne E. Miller, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 90.
Joanne was born March 5, 1930 in South Fork, Pennsylvania to William and Anne Burger.
On Jan. 16, 1948, she married Homer C. Miller. They raised four children; three sons, Jeffery, Gary, and Daniel, and one daughter, Tonita. Joanne loved her pet dogs who always were with them.
Joanne and Homer loved to travel and lived in PA, KY, CA, BC Canada, and NV. They spent time in Maui, HI and at their “Millers Outpost” lakeside cabin in Horsefly, BC. They have lived in Henderson, NV, for the past 23 years.
Joanne was preceded in death by Homer, her husband of 72 years, her parents, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, sixgrandchildren, four ½ great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life for both Joanne and Homer will be held at a later date.
