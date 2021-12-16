Joel David Duggins Sr. ”Papa Joe” passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021, at his home of nearly 70 years in Fontana surrounded by family. He was 92 years old.
Joel was born in Stroud, Oklahoma on March 24, 1929, and his family migrated to California shortly after that, during the Great Depression. He always compared the family journey to the movie “The Grapes of Wrath”.
Joel met and married the love of his life, Mabel Boatright, in 1948 and they remained married for more than 73 years until his passing.
As a young man, Joel worked as a gas station attendant/mechanic until moving to Fontana, where he worked at Kaiser Steel for 30 years in various positions, ultimately retiring as the assistant superintendent of the Conditioning Yards/Material handling. After retiring from Kaiser Steel, he had another long career in construction management, commuting weekly to the Imperial Valley.
Joel spent many years coaching his sons Little League teams and traveling to horse shows to watch his daughter compete. He enjoyed family get togethers, especially at Christmas time. He loved to fish every chance he could, especially his bass fishing trips to Obregon, El Novillo and Loreto in Mexico and Cuba.
He loved working in his private parklike yard to make it perfect for his family to enjoy.
Joel gave up driving when his vision began to deteriorate, but he would still walk regularly to places like Home Depot and Stater Bros. until recently.
Joel was loved and admired by many, but none more than his extended family. The proof of that is in the many descendants that have “Joel” in their name.
Joel was preceded in death by his son, Joel “David” Jr. Joel is survived by wife, Mabel, sister, Kathleen Ramsey, his children, Russel (Glena), Pat (Brenda), Alan and Lorie, grandchildren, Gwen Flowers (Randy), Ashleigh Wann (Steven), Natalie Pound (Tracy), Traci Rector (Bobby), Dennis Joel (Nancy), Matthew Holtz (Jess), Adam Lembcke, Allison Machuca (Misael) and Melissa, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who were like children to him.
We will miss his infectious smile/laugh and his way of making everyone he met feel like family.
The family has decided to have a private ceremony.
Arrowhead After Care was in charge of arrangements.
Commented