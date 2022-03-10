Aug. 2, 1941 to Feb. 22, 2022
David passed peacefully and returned to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father in his home in Redlands.
David was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Shirley Ann Sled Crawford; parents, Beatrice Virginia Charlesworth Crawford and John Walter Crawford; and his sister, Susan Jane Crawford Hageman. He is survived by his sons and their wives, John Walter and Rosemary, Edwin and Spouse, and James Benel and Stephanie; and his twin brother, Edwin Craig Crawford. David had 11 grandchildren, Jordan, John, Seth, Yoko, Riley, Edwin’s three children, Liam, Grayson, and Topanga Ann, and four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Alma, Avery and Alan.
David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed. We are grateful for all the love and memories we have with him and anticipate the time when we will all be reunited.
There will be a memorial service for David on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1021 East Pioneer Avenue, Redlands.
