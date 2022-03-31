John Magana
5/13/1944 - 3/18/2022
John Magana passed away peacefully March 18, 2022.
Survivors are Margie, his wife of 50+ years; daughter Andrea; brothers Edward Ortiz, Raymond, Dan (Christine) and Robert Magana; sisters Eva (Luis) Magana Rojas and Inez Magana; daughter-in-law Jaclyn Magana; and grandchildren Alex and Layla.
He was preceded in death by son Juan; sisters Madaline Magana and Nellie Hernandez and brother Sam; parents Homer and Ramona Magana; and sister-in-law Evangie Magana.
Services are scheduled at Riverside National Cemetery on April 6, 2022 at 12:45 p.m.
