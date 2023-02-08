A Celebration of Life service will be held on Feb. 10 in honor of John William James Sr. “Bill” at the Highland Avenue Community Church where he attended.
Bill was born in Fontana, where he graduated from Fontana High School. He resided in San Bernardino. He worked for San Bernardino School District.
Survivors are parents, Milton and Connie James; brothers Todd and Shawn, wife Paula, niece Mistie; adult children, John Jr., wife Stephanie, grandchildren Aiden, Alec and Stassi, Tisa, fiance Gustavo Lopez, Brittany, granddaughter Sophia, Jonathan Laeger, stepson, and Chrystian Harris, stepdaughter, grandchildren Mariah, Harmony, and Everly.
Family was his top most priority. Among his hobbies were car racing events, soap box racing with his children, camping, motorcycle riding, fishing, and soccer. Bill was a considerate, loving, helpful person to anyone that needed a helping hand.
