Johnny was born on May 8, 1947 in West Los Angeles, where he spent most of his young life before moving his family to Fontana in 1976 to live on the Ranch.
Johnny is survived by his wife Marta Santana of 54 years; three daughters, Julie Collins (Nick Collins), Tina Michel (Patrick Michel) and Jonnie Santana; and five grandchildren, Freddie, Ryan, Santana, Maggie and Billy.
Mr. Santana was a very talented artist. He is known for his beautiful craftsmanship, from cabinets to doll houses. Many of his pieces of furniture can be found in the homes of people he loved. He was sweet, quick-witted and his sarcasm was brilliant. He had a big heart, showed kindness to everyone and shared his gentle ways. He loved his family more than life and was the first to brag about every accomplishment. A man of few words but his smiles and life lessons he shared, will forever be his legacy.
Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.
Commented