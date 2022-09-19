Jorge Echeverria Aceves of Fontana passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at home.
On March 15, 1936, Jorge was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, to Salvador Aceves and Maria Luisa Echeverria. On March 13, 1956, he married the love of his life, Maria Guadalupe Lopez, and they had eight children. In 1964, Jorge moved from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Los Angeles and then to Fontana in 1971.
Jorge worked as a carpenter for more than 40 years and was a great provider for his family. He had a great love for classic cars, music, the casino, traveling, and photography. Because of his love for photography, we as a family have so many photos that were taken by him of so many memories. He always expressed to us how important photos would be and we are all so very grateful for this. But what he loved the most was family. He taught and raised us all to know that family is everything. He is loved by all and is one of the greatest men to ever live. Very well respected, very intelligent, dignified and had such a good sense of humor.
Jorge Aceves is predeceased by his son Armando L. Aceves, his parents, and siblings Salvador Aceves, Jose Luis Aceves, Maria del Refugio Aceves, Jose Daniel Aceves, Rigoberto Aceves, and Raul Aceves.
He is survived by his sister Angela Aceves; his sister-in-law Beatriz Aceves; his wife Maria Guadalupe Aceves; his children Fernando Aceves, Cecilia Esparza, Alejandra Munoz, Irma Leticia Valenzuela, Celia Parra, Gabriela Aceves and Monica Aceves; his son-in-laws, Robert Valenzuela, Jose Munoz, Jose Valenzuela, Ralph Parra, Daniel Lopez, and daughter-in-law Rosa Ruiz. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and family friends.
Services for the viewing for Jorge Aceves will be held at Green Acres in Bloomington on Monday, Sept. 19 from 4-8 p.m. And on Tuesday Sept. 20, a church service will be held at 1 p.m. at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church (Resurrection Church) at 7650 Tamarind Avenue, Fontana. After the church service, he will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery in Bloomington.
On behalf of the entire Aceves family, we want to thank everyone who shared in the life and love that we were blessed to have with Jorge Echeverria Aceves. And as he would say, "See you Monday.”
