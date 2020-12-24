Joseph Anthony Bono passed away peacefully at his home in Fontana on Dec. 1.
Joseph was born on Feb. 27, 1932 in Fontana and lived here his whole life. He was the only son of James and Francise Bono.
He is survived by his sister Francis Lanore of Hemet. His sisters Jean Russo of Michigan and Marie Mercontie of Fontana preceded him in death.
After graduating from USC, Joseph returned to Fontana to start a career in law as a junior attorney, working for the District Attorney's office in San Bernardino. After his father's passing, Joe left the DA office and returned home to work in the family's restaurant, helping his mother run it.
Joe was very active in the community, belonging to numerous organizations like the Historical Society, Sons of Italy, Route 66 organization, and the Chamber of Commerce, just to name a few. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and showed it.
At the age of 6, Joe was a frequent worker in his father's and grandfather's business of growing grapes in Fontana, at one time owning more than 40 acres at the corner of Baseline and Cherry avenues. The Bono family has a long history in this area since Mama Bono started their historic restaurant back in the early 1930s.
No services are planned at this time, but in the near future a celebration of life for Joe will be planned.
