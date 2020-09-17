It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Josephine Avilez Vargas. She was 59 years old.
Her journey began on April 30, 1961 in San Bernardino to the late Guadalupe M. Avilez and the late Natividad Pedroza. She was called home on Sept. 3, 2020.
Josephine was a wonderful mother and passionate about her grandchildren. She always provided support and love for her family. She was happiest when her large family surrounded her. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
She is survived by her daughters Josephine Gaytan (Jamal) daughter of Jesus Mendoza, Jessica Contreras (Domingo), Debbie Maldonado (Mark), and Sylvia Osorio, as well as her son Vicente Osorio (Linda), and her longtime companion, Carlos Gonzales. Also left to mourn are 14 grandsons, six granddaughters, three sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by two children, her daughter Maria Carmen Perez (Javier) and her son David Osorio, and one sister.
