Josie Leogrande passed away at the age of 96 in Louisburg, North Carolina.
Josie was born on April 26, 1927 in Compton, California to parents Francisco and Delores Arbizo. Josie had nine siblings.
Josie moved to Fontana in 1964 with her husband Leo (Dominick) Leogrande. Together they raised three sons and one daughter in Fontana. In the early years they busied themselves buying homes and properties all over Fontana, the original fixer upper and remodel couple.
Josie lost her husband after 11 years and remained in Fontana working as a part-time teacher’s aide. She was an involved grandma to
her then six grandchildren. Her great love was the church, and she was heavily involved in the Assemblies of God organization. It was her goal to make sure everyone had a way to get to church and learn that Jesus loved them.
Josie remained in Fontana until she was 80, at that point she ventured to Northern California to San Jose to be near her daughter and 2 additional grandchildren. At 90 Josie went on one last adventure across the United States to North Carolina to live with her daughter.
Josie leaves behind her sons, Tony Leogrande (Debbie), Michael Leogrande (Luz), Joe Leogrande (Cathy) and daughter Debbie (Leogrande) Haight (Trey), big ht grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Josie will be laid to rest on July 21 at noon at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills.
