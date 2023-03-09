Judy Fern Driggers Horton Valdez passed away on Feb. 12, 2023 at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Judy was 78 years of age.
Judy was born to parents Silas Markhan Driggers and Zoe Arlene Driggers in Shawnee, Oklahoma on July 10, 1945.
She grew up with her two siblings, Jerry Driggers and Joyce Driggers.
Judy and her family soon moved to California. She would then graduate from Fontana High School.
Judy went on to have two sons, Ronnie Delmar McCaslin and Jeff R McCaslin. She went on to have two grandchildren and five great grandchildren, whom she loved to spoil.
She worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as a clerk for 28 years.
Family will always remember how Judy loved to spend time with family and visiting loved ones. She would often spend time thrifting and enjoyed cooking. Her family will also remember her as a faithful Christian.
Judy is predeceased by her mother and father, Zoe and Silas, her brother, Jerry and her son, Ronnie.
She is survived by her son Jeff McCaslin and two grandchildren, Ronnie McCaslin the 3rd and Ryan McCaslin. She also has five great-grandchildren, Ronnie McCaslin the 4th, Kyle McCaslin, Aiven McCaslin, Nicolas McCaslin and Levi McCaslin.
