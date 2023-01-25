Julio Cesar Alamilla has passed away at the age of 40 in Loma Linda.
Julio was born on April 27, 1982 in Monterey Park, California to mother, Maria Elena and father, Jose Luis Alamilla. He grew up with siblings Jose Luis Alamilla, Ivett Alamilla, Natalia Alamilla, Vanessa Alamilla, and Emily Alamilla.
Julio graduated from DeVry University. He was a big car enthusiast and enjoyed watching movies and loved music. He was also a big Dodger and Rams fan.
Julio’s family will have services for Julio on Jan. 26, 2023 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, located at 8277 Juniper Avenue, Fontana.
He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross in Pomona on Jan. 27, 2023.
