June Iten passed away on July 18, 2022 at age 93. She was born on June 2, 1929.
She was married for 52 years to Loren Iten until his passing in 2005. She is survived by three daughters, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, a sister Ethel, and a brother Jesse.
She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Fontana. She was president of the ladies auxiliary of the Fontana Post and sold poppies to raise money for them. She enjoyed cooking, bowling and the L.A. Dodgers. She was known by friends and neighbors as Grandma Junie. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Ceremonies are planned on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at Fontana Mortuary.
