On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Karmen Juarez, loving sister, mother of four children and grandmother to eight grandchildren, lost her battle to cancer at the age of 68.
Karmen was born in Gilroy, CA on Sept. 18, 1951 to Pasqual and Carmen (Siqueros) Gonzales. Her family moved to Rialto when she was 5 years old and continued to live in the surrounding area for 63 more years.
In 1975, Karmen started her career with the State of California. She retired as a Facility Captain from the California Department of Corrections (CDC) at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco. She retired from CDC in 2002, after 38 years of service.
In 1983, she married Richard Juarez (deceased), in a small Las Vegas ceremony and remained married for 30 years, until the time of his death.
She loved to travel and was an avid gambler. Las Vegas was her favorite destination. Spending time with her family was always a priority. Her hobbies included watching Hallmark movies, planning parties, spending time with her grandchildren, gambling, gambling, gambling and maybe a bit more gambling. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking, sense of humor and generosity.
Karmen was preceded in death by her dad, Pasqual Gonzales, and her mom, Carmen (Siqueros) Gonzales; her sisters, Paulene Morris and Adell Huyler; and her brother, Ralph Gonzales. She is survived by her four children, Jill Madsen, Greg Juarez, Kyle Madsen and Karly Juarez-Vasquez; her eight grandchildren, Mia Madsen, Charli Juarez, Ashlyn Juarez, Xavier Madsen, Kori Madsen, Kaden Madsen, Stella Vasquez, and Kali Vasquez; her sisters, Irene Grajeda, Mercy DeAnda, Vera Flores, Marion Ward, Rosemarie Helphrey, and Sandra Smith. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Bridge Church, 9904 Bloomington Avenue in Bloomington, CA 92316.
