Kenneth R. Snider, a retired electrical engineer and resident of Fontana, passed away on Aug. 19, 2020 at the age of 92.
Kenneth is survived by his two daughters, Lana McKay and Cindy Harper (both from Texas); his granddaughter Kimberly Fowler Jaegers (Texas); and his brother, Leslie Snider (Michigan). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Heath; his ex-wife Lottie Snider; and his long time fiance, Irene Theisen of Fontana.
Kenneth was born on Oct. 31, 1927 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Clifford and Ruth (Davis) Snider. Ken enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946. For most of his career, he worked as an electrician and engineer in Louisiana and Texas before finally retiring from Chino Basin Municipal Water District in California in 1993.
Ken enjoyed traveling around the world. He loved to sing and had been a part of several different singing groups which performed throughout the Inland Empire. He also loved to dance. Ken’s hobbies included: fishing, building model cars, photography, and tinkering with the latest electronics. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Kenneth will be interred at Green Acres Memorial Park on Friday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. following a private family memorial.
Commented