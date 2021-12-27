May 26, 1950 - Dec. 15, 2021
Larry Houston Craig, age 71, passed away and stepped into heaven on Dec. 15, 2021, at home with his loved ones by his side in Rosena Ranch (San Bernardino County).
He was born on May 26, 1950, to Mary Catherine White and Huston Hubert Craig in Huntsville, AL.
Larry met and married his beautiful wife Ara Colin Mayllen Craig in 1978 and they were blessed with 43 years of marriage. Larry was a devoted husband and they never stopped loving each other.
He is lovingly survived by his children, Michael Craig, Crystal Craig, Larry Houston Craig, Jr. (L.J.) Sara Hibbs and Peter Ritzen, his two grandchildren, Juleen and Colin, and his toy poodle Gigi. He is also survived by his sister Linda Brooks, and extended family and friends.
Larry retired from Southern California Rapid Transit District (RTD)/ Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) after 25+ years. Larry dedicated himself to his family, which he adored and loved very much. He was hard working, loving and certainly a family man. Larry enjoyed his love for animals. He loved boating with his family. Some of his greatest joys were found in going to his river house in Mohave Valley, AZ, that he purchased after he retired. He also loved taking memorable family trips. Larry enjoyed watching sports, especially the Lakers and Dodgers. He took great pride in watching the sports that his children participated in at Southridge and Fontana High School.
His legacy will carry on within his family by the examples of loyalty, honesty, hardworking, and always so welcoming which impacted so many. Larry will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Anyone who truly knew him understood that he had such a big heart and he’d give you anything. His last words were to his wife, my mother: “I love you, are you still my girl?”
A memorial service will be held at their home where it was the place he loved the most. You may contact the Craig family for further details.
