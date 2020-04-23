Larry William Phillips, 79, of Poulsbo, WA died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
He was born on May 31, 1940 in Upland, the youngest of three children, to Clyde and Naomi Phillips.
Larry graduated from Fontana High School in 1959 and went to work at Sunkist Orange Products in Ontario. He met Diane McIntosh there, and they married in 1961. He also worked in construction for a while before working for the City of Fontana for 12 years.
In 1977, Larry had the opportunity to move his family to the Pacific NW, along with two other families. They established Viking Fence Company. He retired in 2001, due to his disease.
His hobbies included many classic car trips and shows, belonging to the Early Irons NW club for 15 years, and showing off his cherished 1936 Ford Cabriolet. Larry and Diane enjoyed traveling together, which included cruises and many trips to Hawaii. In 2002, he formed the NW Chapter of the Donut Gang, holding meetings at Central Market.
He is survived by his wife, Diane of 58 years; two daughters, Paula (Glenn) Anderson and Tami Watts; five granddaughters, Melissa (Chris) Tolman, Kristina (Ross) Garinger, Talyn (Kurt) VanNess, Riley (Justin) Robbins, and Bailey Watts; and seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was a big jokester, and loved to play pranks on his family and friends, which will be missed by all.
A celebration of life is pending due to the social distancing of the coronavirus.
