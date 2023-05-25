Lee Anthony Cortez, 42, of Apple Valley passed away on May 8, 2023 in Apple Valley.
He was born to Gemima and Samuel on February 12, 1981 in Michoacan, Mexico.
Lee attended Chino Hills High School and graduated with the class of ’99. He worked hard and received the Employee of the Year award in 2021. Lee was active in the family’s pallet business and later pursued his own business; “The Pallet Guy”. He later worked at a local maintenance community in Apple Valley.
Lee enjoyed outdoor activities and was an avid snowboarder. He especially loved spending time with his brothers. Aside from being athletic, Lee appreciated art and was a talented painter. Although Lee was not active in his faith, he did attend special religious meetings at Jehovah’s Kingdom Hall whenever he could.
Lee is lovingly survived by his mom Gemima, dad Samuel, and siblings Michael Alberto Cortez, Samuel Alejandro Cortez, Rubi Diana Cortez and Luis Fernando Menendez.
Visitation hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana. Ingold Funeral and Cremation, Fontana, was in charge of arrangements.
