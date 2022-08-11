Lillian E. McCabe, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on 7/30/22.
Lillian was born on 1/27/33 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the fourth of seven children born to Adeline and John B. Facciani. When Lillian was 14, the family moved to Fontana, where she lived for the next 75 years. She was a graduate of Chaffey High School and attended Chaffey College. As a young woman she worked for Norton Air Force base as an administrative assistant before leaving to raise her family of three girls. She later returned to the work force, where she was employed by San Bernardino County in the Department of Weights and Measures and as a chief clerk for Child Protective Services.
She is survived by her husband Mike McCabe, her daughters Maureen McCabe, Marianne Blansett, and Michele Mitchell, along with her beloved son-in law Chris Mitchell and her cherished granddaughter Maegan Blansett.
Lillian loved growing roses and listening to music, especially Mario Lanza and Elvis. She was a member of the Sons of Italy and Catholic Daughters. A devout Catholic, she was a dedicated member of St. George Church, where she served as a lector and eucharistic minister for many years. One of the highlights of her life was a trip she took with a dear friend to the Holy Land, where she especially loved visiting the Sea of Galilee. The trip also included a stop to Oberammergua, Germany to see the Passion Play, which she felt greatly blessed to be able to see.
Viewing will be Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. with rosary recital scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, San Bernardino. Mass of Christian Burial will be the next morning, Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 17895 San Bernardino Avenue, Fontana. Lillian will be laid to rest immediately after mass at Bellevue Mausoleum, Ontario.
