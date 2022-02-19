Lilyan JoAnn Pearsall, 92, died on Jan. 6, 2022 at home in Yucaipa.
JoAnn was born March 28, 1929 in Munntown, Pennsylvania to George and Hazel McClure. She grew up in Pennsylvania with her two siblings, Bill and Susie. JoAnn married Walter Keeling in September, 1949 and moved to Fontana, where their two daughters, Cindy Sue and Debi Kay were born.
JoAnn worked as a secretary for Fontana Unified School District for 26 years. This is where she met her second husband, Kenneth (Pete) Pearsall. She gained three children from this marriage; Anthony, Vince and Rosanne.
After retirement, JoAnn and Pete moved to Sedona, Arizona, where they kept busy entertaining friends and family. After the death of her husband Pete, she decided to move back to California to be near her daughters. She moved to Yucaipa in 2016 where her daughter Debi lives.
JoAnn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Hazel McClure, husband Pete Pearsall and grandson Justin Pearsall. She is survived by her daughters Cindy (Harry) Stimmell, Debi (James) Nursall, and stepchildren Anthony (Mu Ming) Pearsall, Rosanne Skipper and Vince Pearsall. JoAnn is also survived by her grandchildren Cassie, Jamie, Cory, Robin and Emma and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a private celebration of life.
