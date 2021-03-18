Linda Margaret Camaioni Matuszewski, 70, of Carson City passed away peacefully on Feb. 10 with her husband, sons, and daughter-in-law by her side.
Linda was born on March 30, 1950 in Fontana, the daughter of Silvio and Margaret Camaioni. She married her husband in June of 1995.
Linda was a loving and dedicated mother and wife. She loved to spend time with her family, whether it was just getting together to makes sure her loved ones were well fed or enjoying a board game and movie with them. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach, and attending live events such as plays and concerts with friends and family.
Linda grew up in southern California with her four brothers and two sisters as the second youngest sibling. After graduating high school, Linda furthered her education in San Francisco, moving to several places, including a brief stay in New York. Linda eventually settled down in Minden, Nevada, to raise her two sons and work in advertising for a local radio station while also managing properties that she rented out. It's there that she met the love of her life, her husband, Ted.
Linda continued adding to her entrepreneurial resume by opening a successful loan checking business that expanded to three locations. In 2017, Linda retired so she and her husband could spend more time together and focus on building their dream home.
Linda will be greatly missed and survived by her husband, Dr. Ted Matuszewski; sons Preston Darrough and Brandon Darrough (Denyse); brothers Joseph Camaioni (Emily), Robert Camaioni, and Ronald Camaioni; sisters Sylvia Knapp (Tom) and Jennifer Camaioni Sample, and many others from a big Italian family.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Silvio and Margaret Camaioni and her brother Carmen Camaioni.
At this time, the family is postponing memorial services until they can get together again.
Commented