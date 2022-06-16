Sunrise Aug. 15, 1954 - Sunset June 6, 2022
Linda Gale Miller-Jeter was born to Sylvester and Dorothy Miller on Aug. 15, 1954, in Brundidge, Ala.
Linda moved to Pensacola, Fla. with her father and mother at an early age. Linda later moved to Ontario in 1984 to join her mother and other siblings. She later went into the nursing field and gave support to many elderly people in their homes.
Linda gave her life to Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of Christ Sanctify Church of Ontario for many years. She later joined New Life’s Word of Faith and became an ordained missionary. She loved and appreciated spending time at church and volunteering as a dedicated church member.
Linda and her three kids came into her husband Eugene’s life in 1997. Linda married Eugene Jeter in 1998. Linda and Eugene both loved serving the Lord whole-hearted and spending time on Sundays eating out after church.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Sylvester, and Dorothy Miller, and husband, Eugene Jeter.
Linda’s love for her children and grandchildren was beyond measure. Linda leaves behind great memories for her children, grandchildren, and family to cherish: Two sons, Tavares Griffin (Long Beach), and Ikeda Griffin (Fontana); one daughter, Monique Shepherd (Fontana); four sisters, Diann Allen (Jacksonville, Fla.), Marilyn Stewart (Upland), Virginia Burnett (Moreno Valley), and Felecia Thompson (Ontario); three brothers, Sylvester Miller (Louisiana), Daniel Miller (Fontana), and Reginald Miller (Fontana); one son-in-law, Harold Shepherd; two sisters-in-law, Analyn Miller (Fontana) and Ethel Miller (Fontana); two brothers-in-law, Earl Burnett (Moreno Valley) and Douglas Allen (Jacksonville, Fla.); three grandsons, Taeshawn Griffin, Terral Taylor, and Zion Griffin; four granddaughters, Lashanette Griffin, Yajane Moody, Makayla Taylor, and Kalani Griffin; one great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Griffin; and host of nieces, nephews, saints, and friends.
