Lisa Ernell Keita [AKA Honey (maiden name) Washington] passed away at the age of 73 in Fontana on June 29, 2023.
Lisa was born on Jan. 19, 1950 in Los Angeles. She was born to parents Herman and Georgia Washington. She had only one brother, Herman Washington, Jr.
Lisa is survived by her two children, Linette Keita and Omar Keita.
Lisa attended Cerritos College, where she got an associate’s degree as a registered dental assistant. She was a member of the American Dental Assistants. Lisa was certified in coronal polishing and x-rays.
Lisa had many hobbies, some of which were belly dancing, traveling with her dance troop, and growing hanging baskets filled with geraniums, and she loved to check out novels from the local library.
Lisa was involved with M.G.T. where she would feed the homeless and look after them.
Lisa is predeceased by her parents, Herman Washington (12/21/2000) and Georgia Washington (03/09/2022).
There is a memorial fund set up through Zelle if anybody would like to contribute to Lisa’s funeral: 480-686-0542.
The family members are very grateful with any contributions as anything helps.
