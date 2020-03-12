Loretta Boni Operini passed away peacefully March 9, 2020.
She was born Aug. 29, 1930 in Burgettstown, PA. She has resided in Fontana since 1953. She was married to Edward J. Operini for 49 years until his passing in 2002.
Loretta taught for Fontana Unified School District for 25 years. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Altar and Rosary Society, and Kappa Kappa Iota sorority.
Loretta is survived by her five children, Mary Lu Operini, Joan Operini Petruzzi, Alice Operini Moore, Edward G. Operini and Robert A. Operini; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a loving sister Anita Reardon.
Viewing, rosary and funeral Mass will be celebrated March 13 at 10 a.m. at St. John XXIII parish in Fontana.
Commented