April 14, 1935-May 17, 2022
Loretta was born on April 14, 1935 in Culver City, CA and moved to Fontana in 1955, where she resided until her death on May 17, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan R. Snelson and her three siblings.
She is survived by her three children, Carol Mansfield of Jurupa Valley, Allan Snelson of Rialto and Todd Snelson of Yucaipa, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Riverside National Cemetery on June 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
