Luis Hector Salas, Jr. passed away on June 7, 2023 in San Bernardino at the age of 39.
Luis was born on May 4, 1984 in Glendora, California. Luis graduated from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, where he frequently made the honor roll and participated in the school’s football and baseball teams.
Luis entered the medical field in environmental services. He loved watching sports, exercising, watching TV, and going to sports bars. His favorite team was the 49ers.
Luis is predeceased by his grandfathers, Eduardo Ayala and Julian Salas and grandmother, Manuela Salas.
Luis is survived by his children, Christian, Emily and Amaris Salas, and his siblings, Yvette Viramontes and Andreana Salas, parents, Luis Salas, Sr. and Patricia Salomon and fiancée, Melissa Lopez.
They will all keep Luis in their hearts forever.
Commented