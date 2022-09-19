2/27/1940 - 8/30-2022
Lynn had a personality that was larger than life, plus he was a mountain of a man with a quick, brilliant mind, but was a gentleman through and through. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need, especially his family.
He worked at Kaiser Steel, and when the mill closed, he went to law school, where he met and fell in love with his soulmate and wife. Lynn had two daughters that loved him without question. They had three grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, all of whom loved Lynn deeply.
More valuable to Lynn than any career were his roles as the patriarch and historian of his family, loving husband, and friend to many. If anyone needed his help, he was there for them. Barbershop singing was one of his greatest pleasures and a pleasure to those who listened to his beautiful baritone voice. His greatest accomplishment was earning the enduring love of friends and family.
Lynn loved his stories and wasn't above tweaking the truth a bit if it made a better story. The family knew many of them by heart but always enjoyed his enjoyment in telling them again and again.
In the last several years of his life, Lynn was in a great deal of pain, primarily back pain. But he didn't want to become dependent upon pain medication so he used the strength of his mind to wrap the pain up in a ball and then make it smaller and smaller till he was pain-free until he had to move again. He slipped into the afterlife silently in his bed surrounded by his wife, puppies and memories of his life. The way he wanted to leave.
Funeral arrangements are at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bloomington-ca/lynn-abbott-10911247
