Mabel Duggins passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2023, at her home of 70 years in Fontana surrounded by family. She was 92 years old.
She was born in Oklahoma on May 17, 1931, and her family migrated to California shortly after that, during the Great Depression.
Mabel met and married the love of her life, Joel, in 1948 and they remained married for more than 73 years until Joel’s passing in December 2021.
As a young woman, Mabel was a stay at home mom, taking care of the family. After all their five children were in school, she began working with Fontana Unified School District until she retired in 1988.
Mabel loved playing bingo with her daughter Lorie and friends, watching Dodger Baseball and Tiger Woods playing golf. She loved hosting the large family gatherings on Christmas Eve, Thanksgiving and many other occasions.
Mabel was loved and admired by many, but none more than her extended family.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Joel and her son, Joel “David” Jr.
Mabel is survived by her sister, Maurice Young; her children, Russel (Glena), Pat (Brenda), Alan (Mimi), and Lorie (Jim); grandchildren, Gwen Flowers (Randy), Ashleigh Wann (Steven), Natalie Pound (Tracy), Traci Rector (Bobby), Dennis Joel (Nancy), Matthew Holtz (Jess), Adam Lembcke, Allison Machuca (Misael) and Melissa; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who were like children to her.
The family has decided to have a private ceremony.
Commented