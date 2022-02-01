It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved sister Madaline (Malena) Magana at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Fontana on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the age of 76.
Madaline was born and raised in Fontana and attended Fontana schools, graduating in 1963.
Being the fourth of 10 children, she started working at an early age to help the family. After graduating high school, she went to work for the Ross and Brown Paper Box Co. in Fontana for 10 years until their closure in 1973. After working a few various jobs, she went to work for Jerry and Joanne Knatcher at Jerry’s Drive-In for 10 years until it became SS Burger Basket and remained there as cashier until she retired in 2008.
Madaline is pre-deceased by her parents, Homer and Ramona Magana, brother Sam Magana, sister Nellie Hernandez, and nephew Juan Magana.
She is survived by sisters Inez Magana, Eva Rojas (Luis) and brothers Edward Ortiz, John Magana (Margie), Ray Magana, Dan Magana, and Robert Magana. Also six nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews whom she cared for and adored.
Madaline will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace dear sister.
Services are: Viewing from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Green Acres Mortuary and Mass on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in Fontana, followed by burial at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
Commented