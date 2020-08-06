Mamie Musolino, 89, passed on to heaven Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A native of Wyandotte, Michigan, Mamie was a resident of Fontana since 1945. She was a loving wife and homemaker of seven children, and a life-long member of St. George Catholic Church and the Sons of Italy in Fontana.
Mamie is survived by her seven children: two daughters, Cathy Morris and Jo Daniels, and five sons, Frank (Cynthia), Tony (Elaine), Armand (Peggie), Vince, and Mike Musolino. Other survivors include her 14 grandchildren, Christopher Morris, Mamie Murphy-Siacotos, Margie Lozano, Joey Daniels, Gina Brewster, Anna Musolino Shearer, Frank, Nick, Armand, Tony, Ernest, Vinny, Joey, and Ethan Musolino; 26 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Allison, Jack, Giada, Sam, Trulee, Coupe, Merci, Nathan, Evan, Johnathan, Chase, Gavin, Ruby, Little Al, Eden, Isabel, Toni, Gabriel, Vinny, Charli, Brody, Brielle, Bella, Lorenzo and Larrissa; and five siblings, Florence Zerilli, Frank, Anthony, Fred, and Pete Sclafani.
Mamie's celebration of life is to be determined at a later date due to current social distancing.
